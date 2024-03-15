Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4,859.00

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 4,859 ($62.25) and last traded at GBX 4,862 ($62.29), with a volume of 1679266 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,252 ($67.29).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Trading Down 8.9 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5,552.24 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5,588.65. The company has a market capitalization of £34.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,313.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.80, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Reckitt Benckiser Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 115.90 ($1.48) per share. This is an increase from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $76.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8,502.20%.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; vaginal care routine products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Queen V, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.