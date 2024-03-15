Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Shares Up 5.5%

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) shot up 5.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.28 and last traded at $11.12. 1,165,013 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 7,137,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.54.

Several research firms have weighed in on RXRX. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.91.

In related news, COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $82,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 414,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,290,571.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $82,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 414,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,290,571.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shafique Virani sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $196,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,655.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 345,107 shares of company stock valued at $3,767,625 over the last quarter. 19.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,665,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,459,000 after purchasing an additional 158,376 shares during the last quarter. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $128,041,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,191,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,751,000 after purchasing an additional 527,032 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. 57.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

