Recursion Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 8,105 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 90% compared to the typical volume of 4,266 call options.

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 20,054 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $213,174.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,364,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,284,337.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 20,054 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $213,174.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,364,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,284,337.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $82,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 414,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,290,571.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 345,107 shares of company stock worth $3,767,625. Insiders own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 200.4% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 20,654,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,651,000 after buying an additional 13,777,689 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,665,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,459,000 after purchasing an additional 158,376 shares during the period. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,041,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,619,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,797,000 after purchasing an additional 987,570 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 134.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,689,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,775,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

RXRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

NASDAQ RXRX traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $11.17. 1,447,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,196,700. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.91. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $16.75.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

