ReddCoin (RDD) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $318.65

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 25.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 28.3% lower against the dollar. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $5.56 million and approximately $318.65 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00018743 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.65 or 0.00130143 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00008825 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000035 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000189 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000091 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001466 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

