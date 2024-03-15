Repay (RPAY) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Repay (NASDAQ: RPAY):

3/4/2024 – Repay had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $8.50 to $9.50. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/4/2024 – Repay had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

3/4/2024 – Repay had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $10.00.

3/1/2024 – Repay had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

2/13/2024 – Repay is now covered by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

1/16/2024 – Repay had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $9.00 to $10.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Repay Trading Down 1.3 %

RPAY stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.56. 314,782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,881. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.79. Repay Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $5.61 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Transactions at Repay

In other news, CFO Timothy John Murphy sold 4,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $49,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 652,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,520,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 57,744 shares of company stock valued at $577,609 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Repay by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Repay by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 337,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Repay by 108.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 23,687 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Repay by 53.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 16,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Repay by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,351,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,266,000 after purchasing an additional 114,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. It operates in two segments, Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

