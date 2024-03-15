Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 13,727 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 16,885 shares.The stock last traded at $47.09 and had previously closed at $47.98.

Separately, Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Republic Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Republic Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $912.60 million, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.17.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $105.57 million during the quarter. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 10.46%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.407 per share. This is a boost from Republic Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Republic Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Republic Bancorp by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Republic Bancorp by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Republic Bancorp by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 10,915 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Republic Bancorp by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Republic Bancorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 827,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter. 23.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.

