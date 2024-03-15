Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Apogee Therapeutics (APGE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ: APGE):

3/6/2024 – Apogee Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $37.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2024 – Apogee Therapeutics had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $87.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $40.00.

3/5/2024 – Apogee Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $46.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2024 – Apogee Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $44.00 to $91.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:APGE traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.05. The stock had a trading volume of 172,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,279. Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.19 and a 12-month high of $72.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.49.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Apogee Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $1,271,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $677,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Apogee Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,042,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.06% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

