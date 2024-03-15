Reviewing Grupo Nutresa S. A. (OTCMKTS:GCHOY) & Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Grupo Nutresa S. A. (OTCMKTS:GCHOY – Get Free Report) and Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Grupo Nutresa S. A. and Central Garden & Pet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Grupo Nutresa S. A. alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Nutresa S. A. N/A N/A N/A Central Garden & Pet 4.06% 10.32% 4.35%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Grupo Nutresa S. A. and Central Garden & Pet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Nutresa S. A. 0 0 0 0 N/A Central Garden & Pet 0 1 2 0 2.67

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Central Garden & Pet has a consensus target price of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.39%. Given Central Garden & Pet’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Central Garden & Pet is more favorable than Grupo Nutresa S. A..

0.0% of Grupo Nutresa S. A. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.4% of Central Garden & Pet shares are held by institutional investors. 20.3% of Central Garden & Pet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Grupo Nutresa S. A. and Central Garden & Pet’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Nutresa S. A. N/A N/A N/A C$782.98 0.01 Central Garden & Pet $3.31 billion 0.74 $125.64 million $2.02 18.09

Central Garden & Pet has higher revenue and earnings than Grupo Nutresa S. A.. Grupo Nutresa S. A. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Central Garden & Pet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Central Garden & Pet beats Grupo Nutresa S. A. on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grupo Nutresa S. A.

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Nutresa S. A. operates in the food industry primarily in Colombia and Latin America. The company produces and sells cold cuts, matured meats, sausages, canned vegetables, ready-to-eat dishes, and mushrooms; and biscuits and crackers, as well as cookies comprising flavored, cream sandwiches, and wafers. It also produces and sells chocolate candies, chocolate drinks, milk modifiers, and cereal bars and nuts, as well as chocolate confectionary and hot chocolate; and instant cold beverages, teas, juices, coffee, pastas, snacks, edible oils, soups, and desserts, as well as roasted and ground, instant powdered, granulated, and lyophilized coffee, and coffee extracts and blends. In addition, the company offers ice cream products, including ice and milk-based ice pops, cones, pints, desserts, mini cups, and ice cream sandwiches; and healthy and functional foods. Further, it provides ice cream products, including popsicles, milk popsicles, cones, liters, desserts, cups, and ice cream cookies; and short, long, and egg pasta, as well as pasta with vegetables, fiber pasta, pasta with butter, and instant pasta. Additionally, the company offers prepared meats, pizza, yogurt, and hamburger products, as well as operates restaurants and ice cream parlors. Furthermore, it engages in commercial, distribution, and logistics operations services. Grupo Nutresa S. A. was incorporated in 1920 and is headquartered in Medellin, Colombia.

About Central Garden & Pet

(Get Free Report)

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions. This segment sells its products under the Aqueon, Cadet, Comfort Zone, Farnam, Four Paws, K&H Pet Products, Kaytee, Nylabone, and Zilla brands. Its Garden segment offers lawn and garden supplies products that include grass seed; vegetable; flower and herb packet seed; wild bird feed, bird feeders, bird houses, and other birding accessories; fertilizers; decorative products; live plants; and weed and grass, as well as other herbicides, insecticide, and pesticide products. This segment sells its lawn and garden supplies products under the Amdro, Ferry-Morse, Pennington, and Sevin brands. The company sells its products to independent distributors, big-box retailers, national and regional retail chains, e-commerce and online retailers, grocery stores, nurseries, and mass merchants. Central Garden & Pet Company was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Nutresa S. A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Nutresa S. A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.