Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) Short Interest Down 15.9% in February

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 858,100 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the February 14th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 432,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RVPH traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.85. 88,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,217. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.39. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $9.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reviva Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 4,550.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 631.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 9,590 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. 24.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

About Reviva Pharmaceuticals

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, cardiovascular, metabolic, and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is brilaroxazine (RP5063), which is in Phase III clinical trials for use in the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as completed Phase I clinical trials to treat bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attentiondeficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia or Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease psychosis, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pulmonary arterial hypertension, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

