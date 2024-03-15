Revival Gold (CVE:RVG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.28

Revival Gold Inc. (CVE:RVG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 49360 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

Revival Gold Stock Down 1.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$31.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.37.

Revival Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Revival Gold Inc operates as a gold mineral exploration and development company in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Beartrack-Arnett Gold Project located in Lemhi County, Idaho; and 51% interest in the Diamond Mountain Phosphate Project located in Uintah County, Utah. The company was formerly known as Strata Minerals Inc and changed its name to Revival Gold Inc in July 2017.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Revival Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revival Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.