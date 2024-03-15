Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) Director Young-Jin Kim Buys 36,503 Shares of Stock

Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report) Director Young-Jin Kim bought 36,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $69,720.73. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 115,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,509.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Rezolute Stock Down 5.5 %
Shares of Rezolute stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,163. Rezolute, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $68.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.15.
Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27). Research analysts predict that Rezolute, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Rezolute
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Rezolute in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on RZLT
About Rezolute
Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Rezolute
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Flutter Receives Major Upgrades: Investor Interest Skyrockets
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Unlock the Potential: Smart Strategies to Invest in Cybersecurity
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Watch for Tech Giants to Boost Share Buybacks in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Rezolute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rezolute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.