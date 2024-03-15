Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) Director Young-Jin Kim Buys 36,503 Shares of Stock

Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report) Director Young-Jin Kim bought 36,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $69,720.73. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 115,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,509.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Rezolute Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of Rezolute stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,163. Rezolute, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $68.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.15.

Get Rezolute alerts:

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27). Research analysts predict that Rezolute, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Rezolute

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rezolute during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Rezolute during the first quarter worth $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Rezolute during the second quarter worth $58,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rezolute during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Rezolute during the first quarter worth $69,000. 65.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Rezolute in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RZLT

About Rezolute

(Get Free Report)

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rezolute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rezolute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.