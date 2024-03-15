RH (NYSE:RH) Stock Price Up 5.8%

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) traded up 5.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $303.95 and last traded at $303.95. 108,750 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 469,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $287.23.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on RH from $256.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on RH from $375.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on RH from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded RH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $267.39 and a 200-day moving average of $272.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 2.43.

In related news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,624 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.50, for a total value of $694,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Keith Belling sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total value of $152,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,106.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.50, for a total value of $694,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Findell Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH in the fourth quarter worth about $5,247,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of RH by 12,893.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 3,868 shares during the period. Systematic Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH in the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RH by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 93,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,332,000 after acquiring an additional 49,342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

