Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Has $273,000 Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,940 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 54,101 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,163,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Leibman Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $3,850,000. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 45,796 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $41,853.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,187.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,922.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $41,853.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,187.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,159 shares of company stock worth $39,220,185 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $2.96 on Friday, reaching $141.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,960,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,858,406. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.54. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.87 and a 52 week high of $155.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.33.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

