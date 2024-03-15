Riverwater Partners LLC Has $250,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Riverwater Partners LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 25,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 22,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

IJJ traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.57. The company had a trading volume of 55,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,209. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $92.79 and a twelve month high of $116.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.62.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.