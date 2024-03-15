Riverwater Partners LLC Has $287,000 Stock Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Riverwater Partners LLC cut its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 44.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the third quarter valued at about $4,446,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 24.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,635,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,852,000 after purchasing an additional 916,574 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 968,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,747,000 after buying an additional 9,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.6% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 44,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Interpublic Group of Companies

In other news, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 18,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $591,900.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,958. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 18,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $591,900.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,958. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 40,393 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $1,300,654.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,844,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,646 shares of company stock valued at $8,038,601 in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE IPG traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,064,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,069,893. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.11. The stock has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.78.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

