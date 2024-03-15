Riverwater Partners LLC Makes New $211,000 Investment in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,866 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caleres by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 382,557 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,002,000 after acquiring an additional 136,705 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Caleres in the 3rd quarter valued at $460,000. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caleres by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 11,918 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Caleres in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,752,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caleres in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Mark A. Schmitt sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total value of $50,589.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,111. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Mark A. Schmitt sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total value of $50,589.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,111. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John W. Schmidt sold 25,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $980,601.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,663 shares in the company, valued at $12,993,514.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,539,225. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAL. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Caleres in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Caleres from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:CAL traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.60. The company had a trading volume of 77,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,723. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.99. Caleres, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.85 and a 52-week high of $39.21.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.

