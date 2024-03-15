Riverwater Partners LLC Makes New $216,000 Investment in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $470,000. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 27.8% in the third quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 43,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WT Wealth Management boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 417,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,813,000 after acquiring an additional 74,361 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.52. The stock had a trading volume of 150,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,414. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.93. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $45.19 and a 1-year high of $60.49. The company has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

