Riverwater Partners LLC Sells 739 Shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Riverwater Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in FirstCash by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 249.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 10.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 51.3% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in FirstCash by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of FirstCash from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

FirstCash Stock Performance

FCFS traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.05. 64,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,540. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $88.05 and a one year high of $122.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.19 and its 200 day moving average is $108.12.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.25. FirstCash had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $852.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstCash Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 21,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.32, for a total transaction of $2,554,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,541,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,568,087.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FirstCash news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 21,959 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.32, for a total transaction of $2,554,270.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,541,335 shares in the company, valued at $644,568,087.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.25, for a total transaction of $348,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,010,618.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 290,737 shares of company stock worth $34,165,023 in the last three months. 18.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FirstCash Profile

(Free Report)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

