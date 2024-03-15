Riverwater Partners LLC Sells 7,394 Shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

Riverwater Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,394 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Marcus were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Marcus by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 247,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marcus by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Marcus by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Marcus by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 34,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Marcus by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Marcus in a research note on Friday, March 1st. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Marcus from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Marcus in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

Marcus Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE MCS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.33. 63,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.11 and its 200-day moving average is $14.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.23, a P/E/G ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.47. The Marcus Co. has a twelve month low of $13.30 and a twelve month high of $18.05.

Marcus Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Marcus’s payout ratio is presently 90.32%.

Marcus Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

