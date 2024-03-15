Robert Berthold Espey Sells 7,500 Shares of Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Stock

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.59, for a total transaction of C$334,431.00.

Robert Berthold Espey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 11th, Robert Berthold Espey sold 392 shares of Parkland stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.40, for a total transaction of C$17,013.31.

On Thursday, March 7th, Robert Berthold Espey sold 7,500 shares of Parkland stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.75, for a total value of C$328,125.00.

On Monday, March 4th, Robert Berthold Espey sold 7,500 shares of Parkland stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.75, for a total value of C$328,125.00.

On Thursday, February 29th, Robert Berthold Espey sold 11,000 shares of Parkland stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.00, for a total value of C$484,000.00.

Parkland Price Performance

Shares of PKI stock traded up C$0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$44.69. 131,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,267. Parkland Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$27.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.99. The firm has a market cap of C$7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$45.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$42.77.

Parkland Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This is a boost from Parkland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.23%.

PKI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Parkland from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 5th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Parkland from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$51.69.

About Parkland

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

