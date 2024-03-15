Roger Yates Buys 5,000 Shares of The Biotech Growth Trust PLC (LON:BIOG) Stock

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC (LON:BIOG – Get Free Report) insider Roger Yates acquired 5,000 shares of The Biotech Growth Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 969 ($12.42) per share, for a total transaction of £48,450 ($62,075.59).

The Biotech Growth Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

BIOG traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) on Friday, reaching GBX 955 ($12.24). 11,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,543. The company has a market cap of £328.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -416.52 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a current ratio of 0.30. The Biotech Growth Trust PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 715 ($9.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,034 ($13.25). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 937.84 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 837.65.

The Biotech Growth Trust Company Profile

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. It is co-managed by OrbiMed Capital LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the biotechnology sector. The fund invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

