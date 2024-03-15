Roger Yates Buys 5,000 Shares of The Biotech Growth Trust PLC (LON:BIOG) Stock

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC (LON:BIOG – Get Free Report) insider Roger Yates acquired 5,000 shares of The Biotech Growth Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 969 ($12.42) per share, for a total transaction of £48,450 ($62,075.59).
The Biotech Growth Trust Trading Down 0.3 %
BIOG traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) on Friday, reaching GBX 955 ($12.24). 11,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,543. The company has a market cap of £328.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -416.52 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a current ratio of 0.30. The Biotech Growth Trust PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 715 ($9.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,034 ($13.25). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 937.84 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 837.65.
The Biotech Growth Trust Company Profile
