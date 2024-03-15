Rollbit Coin (RLB) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.54 Million

Rollbit Coin (RLB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. During the last week, Rollbit Coin has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar. One Rollbit Coin token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000161 BTC on exchanges. Rollbit Coin has a market cap of $318.32 million and $4.54 million worth of Rollbit Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rollbit Coin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Rollbit Coin Profile

Rollbit Coin’s launch date was November 9th, 2020. Rollbit Coin’s total supply is 3,296,951,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,849,697,678 tokens. Rollbit Coin’s official Twitter account is @rollbitcom. The official website for Rollbit Coin is rollbit.com. The official message board for Rollbit Coin is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5326640.0.

Rollbit Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rollbit Coin (RLB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rollbit Coin has a current supply of 3,296,951,621. The last known price of Rollbit Coin is 0.11264698 USD and is down -1.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $4,577,662.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rollbit.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rollbit Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rollbit Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rollbit Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rollbit Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rollbit Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.