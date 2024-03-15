Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $51.74

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $51.74 and last traded at $50.45, with a volume of 371625 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.27.

ROOT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Root from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Root from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Root from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Cowen began coverage on Root in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Root from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $731.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 2.71.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.49) by $0.85. The company had revenue of $194.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.00 million. Root had a negative return on equity of 73.62% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Root, Inc. will post -7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Root by 661.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,525,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after buying an additional 2,193,896 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Root during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,991,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Root by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,640,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after buying an additional 217,175 shares during the period. Twenty Acre Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Root during the 1st quarter valued at $2,358,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Root by 448.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,174,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 960,580 shares during the period. 60.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

