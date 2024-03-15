RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RTX by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in RTX by 37.4% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in RTX by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E raised its stake in shares of RTX by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 28,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 2.2% in the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,857,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,628,354. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. RTX Co. has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $104.91. The company has a market capitalization of $122.34 billion, a PE ratio of 40.96, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.87.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.36%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other RTX news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $28,757.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,176.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,785 shares of company stock worth $3,448,188. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RTX. Bank of America raised RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised RTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RTX

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.