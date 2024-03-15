RVW Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

RVW Wealth LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,566,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,141 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for approximately 4.9% of RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. RVW Wealth LLC owned 1.10% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $44,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFAI. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,860,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4,032.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,120,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,142,000 after buying an additional 2,068,977 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,986,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5,451.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 964,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,351,000 after purchasing an additional 947,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kure Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,007,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAI remained flat at $29.82 during mid-day trading on Friday. 616,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997,926. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $24.83 and a twelve month high of $30.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

