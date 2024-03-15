RVW Wealth LLC Has $4.52 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

RVW Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,850 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 472,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,964,000 after buying an additional 20,662 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after buying an additional 10,314 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,227,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 43.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 7,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCO traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $20.99. 291,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,130,241. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.82. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $20.99.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0544 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

