RVW Wealth LLC Reduces Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

RVW Wealth LLC reduced its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,284 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 1.7% of RVW Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $15,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $39,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $78.57. 1,999,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,611,523. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.90. The firm has a market cap of $51.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $79.56.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

