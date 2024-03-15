RVW Wealth LLC Sells 1,236 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

RVW Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 11,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $178.95. 716,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,125,797. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.02. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $146.88 and a 1 year high of $180.88. The company has a market cap of $76.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.