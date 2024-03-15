RVW Wealth LLC Sells 1,496 Shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS)

RVW Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC owned about 0.48% of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 537,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,428,000 after acquiring an additional 165,342 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,693,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,847,000 after acquiring an additional 159,861 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 1,718.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 120,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after acquiring an additional 113,439 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 358,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,097,000 after purchasing an additional 68,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,195,000.

Get Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF alerts:

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

IUS traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $46.15. 26,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,265. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a twelve month low of $36.22 and a twelve month high of $46.58. The company has a market cap of $322.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.21.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Profile

The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.