RVW Wealth LLC Sells 31,990 Shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH)

RVW Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH – Free Report) by 33.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,990 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC owned 2.16% of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 79.9% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 15,290 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 26.4% during the third quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 4,310 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $305,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS XJH traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.58. 7,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $118.74 million, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.14 and a 200-day moving average of $35.87.

iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (XJH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US mid-caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities. XJH was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

