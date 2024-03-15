RVW Wealth LLC Sells 3,915 Shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

RVW Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 124,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,915 shares during the quarter. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 35.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 18,169 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,606,000. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 193,366.3% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,787,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,519,000 after buying an additional 7,782,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 18,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

ICSH stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,009,516 shares. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.98 and a 1 year high of $50.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.36.

About BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

