RVW Wealth LLC Sells 772 Shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

RVW Wealth LLC lessened its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 65.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 802,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,102,000 after purchasing an additional 316,438 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,428,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,866,000 after purchasing an additional 102,134 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 196,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 678,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,768,000 after purchasing an additional 41,128 shares during the last quarter.
Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA PFFD traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $20.01. 333,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,123. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.92 and its 200 day moving average is $19.16. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $17.37 and a 52 week high of $20.25.
Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Company Profile
The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.
