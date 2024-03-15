RVW Wealth LLC Trims Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

RVW Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 238,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,060 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 2.0% of RVW Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $18,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truefg LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 10,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 20,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 11,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 3,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.82. 10,458,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,878,614. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.65. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.68 and a one year high of $79.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

