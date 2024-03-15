RVW Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

RVW Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,254 shares during the quarter. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,054,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,378,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,675,000 after purchasing an additional 27,891 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 571,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,258,000 after purchasing an additional 26,614 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,393,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,641,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,869 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

Invesco Preferred ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.88. 1,327,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,531,581. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.77 and its 200-day moving average is $11.26. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $10.14 and a 12 month high of $12.03.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

