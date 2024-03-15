RVW Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

RVW Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,464 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF makes up 2.2% of RVW Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. RVW Wealth LLC owned 0.28% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF worth $19,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000.

NYSEARCA:SPTM traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.63. 422,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,765. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $47.63 and a 1-year high of $63.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.66 and its 200-day moving average is $56.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.01.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

