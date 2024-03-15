Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Shares Gap Up to $136.20

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $136.20, but opened at $140.46. Ryanair shares last traded at $140.52, with a volume of 68,676 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RYAAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Ryanair from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on Ryanair from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryanair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

Ryanair Trading Up 3.6 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.58.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Ryanair had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 29.39%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryanair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. Ryanair’s payout ratio is 9.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryanair

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the third quarter worth approximately $320,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,893,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Ryanair by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 49,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 12,450 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Ryanair by 1,259.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 25,087 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Ryanair by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 106,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

