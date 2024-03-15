Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 3,373 Shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) Stock

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 3,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.66 per share, for a total transaction of $35,956.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,757,652 shares in the company, valued at $29,396,570.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals alerts:

On Friday, March 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 12,890 shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $137,020.70.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,300 shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.49 per share, for a total transaction of $13,637.00.

On Thursday, January 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 8,914 shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.49 per share, for a total transaction of $93,507.86.

On Tuesday, January 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 8,755 shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $91,664.85.

On Friday, January 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 43,299 shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $453,340.53.

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 300 shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.41 per share, for a total transaction of $3,123.00.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 90,701 shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.26 per share, with a total value of $930,592.26.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Trading Down 0.6 %

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock opened at $10.64 on Friday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 1-year low of $8.49 and a 1-year high of $10.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.91.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0394 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 349,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,209 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 208,936 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 13,329 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals during the 3rd quarter worth $166,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 136,986 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 64,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals during the 3rd quarter worth $161,000. 25.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.