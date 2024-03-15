Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $54.52

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $54.52 and last traded at $54.31, with a volume of 218142 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.11.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Safran from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.93 and a 200 day moving average of $43.97.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, satellites, and drones; and offers maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, as well as sells spare parts.

