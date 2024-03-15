Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,102 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Price Performance

Salesforce stock traded down $5.01 on Friday, reaching $298.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,735,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,791,789. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $287.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.65 and a twelve month high of $318.71. The company has a market cap of $289.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.25, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.98, for a total transaction of $3,974,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,546,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,854,443,066.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.82, for a total transaction of $2,538,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,193,919.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.98, for a total value of $3,974,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,546,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,854,443,066.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,134,112 shares of company stock valued at $314,301,292. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRM. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $290.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Salesforce from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.32.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

