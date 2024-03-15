Saputo (TSE:SAP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $25.62

Shares of Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$25.62 and last traded at C$25.65, with a volume of 1126421 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$26.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on Saputo from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Saputo from C$31.50 to C$32.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Saputo from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. CIBC lowered their price target on Saputo from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Saputo from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Saputo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$33.81.

Get Saputo alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Saputo

Saputo Stock Down 1.1 %

The firm has a market cap of C$10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$27.67 and a 200-day moving average of C$27.62.

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C($0.02). Saputo had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The company had revenue of C$4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.38 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Saputo Inc. will post 1.8674189 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Saputo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Saputo news, Senior Officer Carl Colizza purchased 5,355 shares of Saputo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$28.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$150,636.15. In other Saputo news, Director Maxime Therrien purchased 4,500 shares of Saputo stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$27.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$124,560.00. Also, Senior Officer Carl Colizza purchased 5,355 shares of Saputo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$28.13 per share, with a total value of C$150,636.15. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 15,190 shares of company stock worth $425,567. 42.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Saputo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.