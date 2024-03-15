Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) is Fragasso Group Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Fragasso Group Inc. cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 956,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,669 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 6.6% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Fragasso Group Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $72,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 12,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Leisure Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 31,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $78.56. 207,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,760. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $62.87 and a 1-year high of $80.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

