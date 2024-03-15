Screaming Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ:SCRM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 718,181 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 617,637 shares.The stock last traded at $10.68 and had previously closed at $10.67.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.55.

Get Screaming Eagle Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of Screaming Eagle Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,916,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,865,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,278,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,919,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Screaming Eagle Acquisition

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Screaming Eagle Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Screaming Eagle Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.