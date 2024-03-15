Screaming Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ:SCRM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 718,181 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 617,637 shares.The stock last traded at $10.68 and had previously closed at $10.67.
Screaming Eagle Acquisition Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.55.
Institutional Trading of Screaming Eagle Acquisition
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,916,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,865,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,278,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,919,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Screaming Eagle Acquisition
Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.
