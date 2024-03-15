Seraphim Space Investment Trust (LON:SSIT) Hits New 12-Month High at $65.00

Seraphim Space Investment Trust Plc (LON:SSIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 65 ($0.83) and last traded at GBX 62.40 ($0.80), with a volume of 1407669 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 59.70 ($0.76).

Seraphim Space Investment Trust Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 51.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 42.50.

About Seraphim Space Investment Trust

Seraphim Space Investment Trust Plc specializes in incubation, mid venture, late venture, later stage, PIPEs, and industry consolidation. It seeks to invest in space technology. The fund invests between $0.25 million to $25 million. Seraphim Space Investment Trust Plc was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in London, Greater London, United Kingdom.

