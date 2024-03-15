SES AI (NYSE:SES) Trading Down 5%

Shares of SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) fell 5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.53 and last traded at $1.53. 185,962 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 569,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, William Blair began coverage on SES AI in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Get SES AI alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SES AI

SES AI Stock Up 3.4 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average of $1.90. The firm has a market cap of $543.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 2.66.

SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SES AI Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Hong Gan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total value of $46,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 451,273 shares in the company, valued at $834,855.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,242 shares of company stock worth $146,496. Corporate insiders own 15.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of SES AI in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in SES AI during the first quarter valued at $354,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in SES AI during the first quarter valued at $73,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in SES AI during the first quarter worth about $12,406,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in SES AI during the first quarter worth about $10,785,000. Institutional investors own 30.39% of the company’s stock.

SES AI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SES AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SES AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.