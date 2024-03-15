Short Interest in Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI) Decreases By 59.0%

Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 110,300 shares, a drop of 59.0% from the February 14th total of 269,100 shares. Currently, 10.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 728,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BFRI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biofrontera by 894.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 90,394 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Biofrontera in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Biofrontera by 41.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Biofrontera in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Biofrontera in the first quarter valued at $48,000. 58.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biofrontera Stock Performance

Shares of BFRI traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.47. 139,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915,685. Biofrontera has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $13.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.54.

About Biofrontera

Biofrontera Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company offers Ameluz, a prescription drug for use in combination with the BF-RhodoLED lamp series, for photodynamic therapy for the lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis of mild-to-moderate severity on the face and scalp.

