Short Interest in Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX) Decreases By 62.8%

Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 86,200 shares, a decrease of 62.8% from the February 14th total of 231,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 230,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Bionomics in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

Get Bionomics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bionomics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bionomics

Bionomics Stock Performance

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bionomics stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Bionomics Limited ( NASDAQ:BNOX Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 128,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 1.57% of Bionomics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNOX opened at $1.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 4.87. Bionomics has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $6.41.

Bionomics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bionomics Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes BNC210, a negative allosteric modulator of the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of social anxiety disorder and phase 2b to treat post-traumatic stress disorder.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bionomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.