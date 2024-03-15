Short Interest in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP) Decreases By 47.4%

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 47.4% from the February 14th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Bridgewater Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of BWBBP traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $17.95. 2,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,099. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.61. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 1 year low of $14.48 and a 1 year high of $22.43.

Bridgewater Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3672 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs, business clients, and individuals in the United States. The company provides savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

