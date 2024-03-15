Short Interest in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Expands By 47.7%

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, an increase of 47.7% from the February 14th total of 853,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 497,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BRKL. StockNews.com raised Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet raised Brookline Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.88.

Institutional Trading of Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp Stock Up 1.1 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 1,699.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 249,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 235,366 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 6.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,029,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,379,000 after buying an additional 63,039 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 6.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 99,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 6,280 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 7.2% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKL traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Brookline Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.73. The company has a market capitalization of $833.79 million, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.75.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $160.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Brookline Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.79%.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

