Short Interest in Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL) Declines By 30.4%

Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 195,600 shares, a decrease of 30.4% from the February 14th total of 281,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 587,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Candel Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ CADL traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.54. 23,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,581. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average is $1.19. Candel Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $44.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.37.

Institutional Trading of Candel Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Candel Therapeutics by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 425,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 21,680 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Candel Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $149,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Candel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $28,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Candel Therapeutics by 19.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 7,497 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Candel Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $53,000. 18.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Candel Therapeutics Company Profile

Candel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. It develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma.

