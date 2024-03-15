Short Interest in Captivision Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPTW) Decreases By 20.9%

Captivision Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPTW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the February 14th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Captivision Price Performance

Captivision stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.12. The company had a trading volume of 4,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,118. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.09. Captivision has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.22.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Captivision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Captivision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.